Don-key (DON) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.40 Million

Don-key (DON) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Don-key has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $78,265.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Don-key has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00019083 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00254818 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000672 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000956 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Don-key Profile

DON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,936,867 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance.

Don-key Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.