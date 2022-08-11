Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Donaldson worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCI. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th.

Donaldson Trading Up 3.3 %

Donaldson stock opened at $55.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.54. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.