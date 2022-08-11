Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Dongfeng Motor Group Stock Performance

Shares of DNFGY remained flat at $34.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.99. Dongfeng Motor Group has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products.

