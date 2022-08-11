DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Invests $352,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 5.8% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,388.18.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $10.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,074.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,199. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The company has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $751.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $923.83.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

