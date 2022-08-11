DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 26,620 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,620 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 130,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 20.5% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 351,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,453,011. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.31. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.45%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

