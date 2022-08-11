DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Trims Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.89. 38,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,995,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

