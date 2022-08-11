Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Plans Variable Dividend of $1.00

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the shipping company on Friday, September 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Dorian LPG Trading Down 0.7 %

LPG opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. Dorian LPG has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.58 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 31.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LPG. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,794. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 277,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,703,126. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Dorian LPG by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

