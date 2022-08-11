DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP) Short Interest Down 52.0% in July

DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,600 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the July 15th total of 301,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 346,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,834,000 after acquiring an additional 51,820 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 517.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 62,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 52,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,482,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,211,000 after acquiring an additional 84,384 shares in the last quarter.

DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor Price Performance

DTP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.78. 23,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,590. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.66. DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.73.

DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.7813 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

