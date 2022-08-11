Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in General Electric by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after buying an additional 15,251,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,112,580,000 after buying an additional 255,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,664,776,000 after purchasing an additional 513,385 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after acquiring an additional 852,849 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $698,826,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.21.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

