Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $138,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. CWM LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,881,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

SMH opened at $238.68 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $189.94 and a 12-month high of $318.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.77 and a 200-day moving average of $242.10.

