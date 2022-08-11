Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 1,284 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

VUG stock opened at $260.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.23.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

