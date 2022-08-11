Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 204 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

IWM stock opened at $195.62 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

