DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $599,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE DD opened at $60.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

