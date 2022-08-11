Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Barclays

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

BROS stock opened at $44.01 on Thursday. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.35.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. Dutch Bros’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $491,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,219,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,906,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, Director Stephen Gillett bought 4,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.29 per share, with a total value of $124,220.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,220.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $491,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,219,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,906,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,836,000 after purchasing an additional 691,872 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,185,000 after purchasing an additional 162,300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,214,000 after purchasing an additional 170,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 516,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,541,000 after purchasing an additional 216,194 shares during the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

