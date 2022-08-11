DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the July 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

DWS Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,348. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

