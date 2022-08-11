E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at CIBC

E Automotive (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital cut shares of E Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$21.50 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on E Automotive from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.50.

E Automotive Price Performance

Shares of E Automotive stock opened at C$6.70 on Wednesday. E Automotive has a twelve month low of C$4.50 and a twelve month high of C$26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$321.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.97.

E Automotive Company Profile

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

