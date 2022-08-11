E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.25 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.46) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.06) price target on E.On in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.24) price objective on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($12.76) price target on E.On in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($12.76) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

E.On Stock Performance

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €8.95 ($9.13) on Wednesday. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($11.02). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of €10.05.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

