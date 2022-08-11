Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Eagle Financial Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EFBI remained flat at $18.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of -0.07.

About Eagle Financial Bancorp

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EAGLE.bank that provides banking products and services. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts; and loan products, including one-to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and land, construction, multi-family real estate, home equity and other consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

