Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
Eagle Financial Bancorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EFBI remained flat at $18.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of -0.07.
About Eagle Financial Bancorp
