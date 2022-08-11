Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.16. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 17,556 shares changing hands.

Eagle Plains Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.11 million and a PE ratio of 16.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17.

About Eagle Plains Resources

(Get Rating)

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 8 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Plains Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Plains Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.