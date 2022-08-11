Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIC. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Point Income by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 39,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 16,557 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Income by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 134,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Income by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter.

Eagle Point Income Price Performance

Shares of EIC remained flat at $16.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,538. Eagle Point Income has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $19.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23.

Eagle Point Income Dividend Announcement

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

About Eagle Point Income

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

