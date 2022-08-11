Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,100 shares, a growth of 304.7% from the July 15th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ETG stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,957. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $22.85.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
