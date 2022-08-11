Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,100 shares, a growth of 304.7% from the July 15th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ETG stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,957. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $22.85.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,599,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,363,000 after purchasing an additional 76,004 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

