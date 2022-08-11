eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 392.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 651,207 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,922 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in eBay were worth $37,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 66.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.24.

Shares of EBAY opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 115.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

