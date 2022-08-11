Eckoh (LON:ECK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.18

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 42.18 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.50). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.50), with a volume of 87,908 shares trading hands.

Eckoh Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of £122.19 million and a P/E ratio of 4,040.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 41.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 42.17.

Eckoh Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Eckoh’s previous dividend of $0.61. Eckoh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.00%.

Eckoh Company Profile

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as advanced interactive voice response (IVR), speech recognition IVR, visual IVR, chatbots, AI customer service.

