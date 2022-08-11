Efinity Token Hits Market Capitalization of $29.59 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Efinity Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $29.59 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,588.47 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00130874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00036503 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00066200 BTC.

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

