Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.06-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.46 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.12-$0.18 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ELAN traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,227,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,273. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.40.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

