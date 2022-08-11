Elastos (ELA) Price Tops $2.10

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $2.10 or 0.00008694 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $42.69 million and $259,217.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003928 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000689 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000373 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000414 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001274 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

ELA is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.