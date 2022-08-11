Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.05-$7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$8.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.99 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.25-$1.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.68. 1,430,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $147.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.16. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Cowen cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Moffett Nathanson cut Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.91.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $256,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,806.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $256,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,806.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,767 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,353 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,725 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

