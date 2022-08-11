Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.17.

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

TSE:EFN traded up C$1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,420,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,164. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.65 billion and a PE ratio of 22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.53, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 7.17. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$10.99 and a 52-week high of C$17.75.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$260.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

