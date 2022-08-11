Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) PT Raised to C$17.50 at Scotiabank

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.98% from the stock’s previous close.

EFN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.17.

Shares of TSE EFN traded up C$1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.67. 2,420,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.53, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market cap of C$6.65 billion and a PE ratio of 22.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.94. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$10.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.75.

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$260.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0700001 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

