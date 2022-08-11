Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$19.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$13.50. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EFN. Barclays lowered their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.17.

EFN stock traded up C$1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,420,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,164. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.53. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$10.99 and a 1-year high of C$17.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04.

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$260.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

