Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Eli Lilly and has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Eli Lilly and has a payout ratio of 41.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eli Lilly and to earn $9.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.
Eli Lilly and Stock Performance
Shares of LLY opened at $304.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $289.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $315.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.16. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $232,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.
About Eli Lilly and
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.