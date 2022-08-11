Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Eli Lilly and has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Eli Lilly and has a payout ratio of 41.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eli Lilly and to earn $9.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $304.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $289.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $315.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.16. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $232,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

