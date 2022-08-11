Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 1,564 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,837 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $242.56. 245,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,744,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.19. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

