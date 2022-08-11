Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 4,999 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 0.6% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $19,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,222,027,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

KO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.41. 225,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,821,166. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.64%.

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

