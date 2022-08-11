Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in AT&T by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,098,056. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.