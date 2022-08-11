Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.58.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $291.88. The company had a trading volume of 45,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.82 and a 200-day moving average of $268.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

