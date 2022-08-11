Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.8% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $28,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,106,047 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.70. 186,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,922,566. The firm has a market cap of $348.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.74. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

