Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Down 74.4% in July

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eltek in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eltek Stock Performance

ELTK stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of -1.75. Eltek has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 14.48%.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

