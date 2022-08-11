ELYSIA (EL) Trading Up 31.5% Over Last Week

ELYSIA (EL) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $12.58 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ELYSIA has traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ELYSIA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,954.57 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00037475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00127187 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00067548 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA (CRYPTO:EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,875,950,600 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,133,910 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr.

ELYSIA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

