EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Downgraded to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities downgraded shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

EMCORE Stock Down 18.5 %

EMKR stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in EMCORE by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in EMCORE by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

