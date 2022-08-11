Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.95

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.95 and traded as low as $47.22. Emera shares last traded at $47.46, with a volume of 2,169 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.95.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

