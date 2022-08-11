Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 5,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after purchasing an additional 54,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 94,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE EMR traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.21. 74,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,937. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

