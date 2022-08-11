Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.05. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.05-$5.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.58. 133,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,937. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.47. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

