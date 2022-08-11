Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Cut to $106.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EMR. Barclays reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.83.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.75. 28,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,937. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.47. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

