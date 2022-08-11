Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 134.21%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ENTA traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,581. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $103.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

