Enbridge Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.86 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB opened at C$56.04 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$46.88 and a 12 month high of C$59.69. The company has a market cap of C$113.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$13.22 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Enbridge

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. National Bankshares increased their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Enbridge to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$58.33.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.