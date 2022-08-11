Energi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $196,789.00 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $22.77 million and approximately $196,789.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00120243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00024032 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00274207 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00035958 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000277 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 55,291,625 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

