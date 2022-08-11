Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Price Target Raised to $1.90

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $1.50 to $1.90 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.79% from the stock’s current price.

Energous Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Energous had a negative return on equity of 95.67% and a negative net margin of 4,843.41%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Energous will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energous

About Energous

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Energous in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energous in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,100,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Energous by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Energous by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

