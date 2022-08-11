Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Energous had a negative net margin of 4,843.41% and a negative return on equity of 95.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Energous Stock Performance

Energous stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.36. 1,101,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,147. The stock has a market cap of $104.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.71. Energous has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Energous from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energous

Energous Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energous by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energous by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energous by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

