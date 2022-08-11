Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Chairman Purchases $17,406,546.48 in Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,388,538.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 73.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 383.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.