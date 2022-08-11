Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Shares Down 6%

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) traded down 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $4.98. 5,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 577,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital started coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Energy Vault Stock Down 8.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13.

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Energy Vault in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter worth about $206,000.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

